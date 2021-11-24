Who Is LVRD Pharaoh? 5 Things About Summer Walker’s Boyfriend – Hollywood Life

Summer Walker & Lvrd Pharoh just got some intimate ink of each others’ names on their faces and now, fans are wondering who the ‘Girls Need Love’ singer’s latest beau is. Find out more about him here!

R&B hitmaker Summer Walker, 25, is smitten with her new man, Lvrd Pharoh, née Larry Lambert! After getting matching face tattoos of each others’ names on Nov. 22, fans were wondering who is Summer’s latest love and how the lovebirds got so serious so fast.

So who exactly is the new man who was able to capture the “Body” singer’s heart after her rollercoaster relationship with London on da Track? We’ve got what you need to know about Lvrd below!

He’s a rapper

Although not much can be found about Summer’s boo just yet, he’s in the same lane as the “Playing Games” songstress, currently building a rap career. His most recent album, The King N’ The Prophet, was just released for streaming. The collaboration was released in collaboration with fellow rapper PJTheKing.

He & Summer knew each other for years before dating

Lvrd may be a new face to Summer fans, but not to Summer, as the pair have reportedly known each other for quite some time. Although they’ve known each other for a few years, they only just started seriously dating within the past few months. “So grateful to have this man. he just increases my over all quality of life,” Summer said in a since-deleted Instagram post, per HotNewHipHop. “I’ve never had someone put me & my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally & spiritually intelligent & invested in me. It’s new & it’s nice.”

He also works as a stylist

In addition to his music career, LVRD revealed in a Feb. 2020 interview with Studio 306 that he also works as a stylist. His eccentric, unique styles have garnered him collaborations with big name rappers like 2 Chainz, Usher, T.I., and more. “Who haven’t I worked with?” the young fashion connoisseur exclaimed in the video, hinting at other major collaborations. Judging from his illustrious Instagram feed, his style is definitely cutting edge!

He used to dance with Usher

While speaking with Studio 306, LVRD revealed that in addition to being a rapper and stylist, he also used to be a dancer. “I danced with Usher back in 2014,” he shared. I did the [BET Awards] and The Voice and I did [the] ‘Good Kisser‘ video and that translated into me styling because he liked the way I dressed.” Although the performer appreciated the work he got as a dancer, he ultimately ended up giving up the profession to focus on making music himself. “I used to be a dancer [but] I had to retire,” he shared in the interview. “my bones started getting achey!”

He & Summer are looking to start a family

Summer may have just had her first baby girl in March, but she’s apparently ready to take things to the next level with Lvrd, posting a photo of the two cozying up together in a now-deleted Instagram post, per hip-hopvibe.com. “Can’t wait to have a real family & a [sic] actual happy pregnancy experience but I gotta drop this album,” she wrote in the caption. Although the “Ex For a Reason” R&B star didn’t explicitly say she and her beau were working on a baby of their own, their PDA signaled that it definitely could be a possibility!