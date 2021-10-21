Who Is Luis Ruelas? 5 Things About New Jersey Businessman – Hollywood Life

Teresa Giudice accepted a romantic proposal from her boyfriend Luis Ruelas on October 19 after 1 year of dating. Learn more about the ‘RHONJ’ star’s post-divorce beau!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, 49, is getting married again! She got engaged to boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas October 19 at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece. Her former RHONJ co-star Dina Manzo and husband Dave Cantin were in attendance for the romantic proposal, which involved a “Marry Me” sign and fireworks.

HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed on Nov. 9, 2020 that Teresa was now seeing Luis. On the very same day, the Bravo star shared a photo of herself with Luis at a football field, writing, “Excited to reveal my new boyfriend” and added a heart emoji!

So, who exactly is the new man who was able to capture Teresa’s eye after she and Joe Giudice ended their 20-year marriage in Dec. 2019? We’ve got all you need to know about Luis.

1. Luis co-founded Digital Media Solutions.

The New Jersey-based businessman is also the executive vice president of business development at the digital marketing solutions company, which “offers acquisition solutions, subscription marketing, lead management technology, and managed services,” according to its profile on Bloomberg.

Luis Ruelas is pictured on the right at a charity event. (Photo Courtesy of Facebook)

2. Teresa’s new man is an active philanthropist.

Luis’ charitable activities are widely documented across the Internet! Through his company Digital Media Solutions, Luis fed over 300 families in Harlem, NY in May of 2020, according to a post from the non-profit organization JL Blessings that works to aid homeless individuals in New Jersey.

3. He’s a father of two.

One of his children is Autistic, and so Luis “spends a great deal of time advocating for children with special needs with a particular focus on Autism given his son’s condition,” according to his company bio. This means Luis shares something in common with Teresa, since she too is a parent! The Bravo star shares four daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — with her ex-husband Joe.

4. Luis started dating Teresa in 2020.

The relationship between Teresa and Luis is very new. She’s very happy and they’re still getting to know each other. She’s been ready to move on for a really long time now and is taking it slow but seems to really like him,” a source close to the Giudice family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in November 2020.

5. Luis is Teresa’s first reported boyfriend since her divorce.

Meanwhile, Joe revealed that he is also “seeing” someone new: a lawyer who, like Teresa’s ex, is also based in Italy. Joe has been living in the European country since Oct. 2019, after being ordered to be deported to the country he was born in once he wrapped up his prison sentence for fraud charges in the U.S.