Who Is Linda Tripp? About The Woman At Center Of ‘Impeachment: ACS’ – Hollywood Life
Linda Tripp is one of the key figures of ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story,’ and Sarah Paulson is playing the woman who helped expose Monica Lewinsky’s relationship with President Clinton.
1. Linda secretly recorded phone calls with Monica Lewinsky.
Linda was a whistleblower, known for her prominent role in the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal. Monica, a former White House intern, confided in Linda after they met while working at the Pentagon, with Linda later recording her private phone calls with Monica. In those phone calls, Monica spoke explicitly about her relationship with President Clinton. Linda encouraged Monica to save the blue dress that had President Clinton’s semen on it. Monica did not know their conversations were being recorded. Linda handed the tapes over to special prosecutor Ken Starr, who was investigating Clinton, in exchange for immunity from wiretapping charges. Linda’s actions helped lead to Clinton’s impeachment. He was impeached by the House of Representatives in December 1998 but later acquitted by the Senate in 1999.
2. Linda worked at the White House and at the Pentagon.
Linda started out as a secretary in Army Intelligence at Fort Meade. She was transferred to the Pentagon in 1987 and later went to the White House to work in the President George H.W. Bush administration. She kept that job when Clinton was elected, but she was later sent to work at the public affairs office in the Pentagon in 1994. She met Monica after being transferred to the Pentagon.
3. Linda only had one regret when it came to exposing the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal.
4. She was married twice.
Linda married Bruce Tripp in 1971. They had two children together. Linda and Bruce divorced in 1990. Linda went on to marry Dieter Rausch in 2004.