Who Is Kendall Long? Facts About ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s relationship is going to hit a major roadblock on the Aug. 31 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ — because his ex, Kendall Long, is set to arrive on the beach!

Kendall Long will make her grand return to Bachelor in Paradise on the show’s Aug. 31 episode. Previews for the episode show Kendall arriving on the beach, where her ex, Joe Amabile, has already been spending time. Joe hit it off with Serena Pitt during the first day of filming season seven, and they went on a romantic one-on-one date during the Aug. 30 episode. Joe insisted that there’s no romantic feelings left between him and Kendall, but her arrival is likely to make things a bit difficult to navigate. Learn more about Kendall and her history with Joe below.

1. When Was Kendall Long On ‘The Bachelor’?

Kendall was originally a contestant on season 22 of The Bachelor, which aired at the beginning of 2018. She fell for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. on the show, and made it all the way to week nine. Viewers fell in love with Kendall’s quirky behavior on the show. She went to the fantasy suite with Arie, but was eliminated afterward. He went on to get engaged to Becca Kufrin, only to dump her weeks later to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Arie and Lauren are now married with three kids.

2. What Happened Between Kendall Long & Joe Amabile?

After being dumped by Arie, Kendall headed to Bachelor in Paradise during the summer of 2018. On the show, she and Joe fell for each other pretty quickly. However, Kendall wasn’t ready to be tied down to just one guy in Paradise, and wanted to explore other options. After a fling with Leo Dottavio on the show, Kendall was having mixed emotions. She and Joe both left Paradise separately during week five. However, during the show’s reunion show in September, they confirmed that they were back together and giving their relationship another shot.

Unfortunately, it didn’t last. Joe and Kendall were together for more than a year when they announced their split in Jan. 2020. Differing ideas about the future eventually took a toll on the relationship — Kendall wanted to live in her home state of California, while Joe wanted to stay in Chicago, where he was from.

3. Kendall Has A Twin Sister

Kendall has a twin sister named Kylie Long. Yes, literally, they are Kendall and Kylie. In addition to her sister, Kendall also has a younger brother named Colton. She is very family oriented.

4. What Is Kendall Long’s Job?

Although Kendall was best known for her unique taxidermy hobby on The Bachelor, it’s not her full-time career. Before her reality television fame, Kendall worked as a set dresser for programs like MTV’s Ridiculousness, Not Safe With Nikki Glaser and even the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special. She went to college at the Academy of Art University, where she majored in Multimedia Communications and Broadcast Television. She graduated in 2017. Kendall is currently a “self-employed social media content creator,” while also hosting the Down to Date podcast.

5. Kendall Was A College Athlete

In addition to working hard with her studies in college, Kendall was also on the cross country team. In high school, she was on the soccer, cross country and track teams, as well. Kendall’s sister, Kylie, was also a student at the Academy of Art University.