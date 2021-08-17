Who Is Josh Blue? About The ‘AGT’ Comedian With Cerebral Palsy – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Josh Blue is ready to bring the laughs to the ‘AGT’ stage once again. Here are 5 key things you need to know about the comedian who has cerebral palsy.

Josh Blue has made it to the quarterfinals of AGT season 16! The comedian will be hitting the stage during the August 17 episode in hopes of making another hilarious impression on the judges. He’s already one of the standout comedians of season 16.

So, who is Josh Blue? He’s already a winner in the comedy world. From his past win to living with cerebral palsy, here’s what you need to know about Josh.

1. Josh Blue was a standout during the auditions.

Josh auditioned during the June 22 episode of AGT. “I was at a restaurant with a bunch of friends, and the server went around the table and took everybody’s order,” Josh said during his set. “And then when they got to me, they’re like, ‘And what will he have?’ My buddy was like, ‘I’m guessing a talk with your manager.’ Free dinner!” Simon Cowell told Josh, “We needed you.” Howie Mandel said that Josh was “like a superhero.”

2. Josh has cerebral palsy.

Josh was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant. He often incorporates his disability into his standup sets. “I believe people who come to see the stand-up show will leave my show with a different understanding of disability,” he said, according to CerebralPalsy.org. “My goal is to change people’s perceptions, especially before people say something stupid to a disabled person.”

3. He won ‘Last Comic Standing.’

Josh is no stranger to winning a competition. He was voted the Last Comic Standing during Last Comic Standing’s fourth season. In 2018, he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Josh was also the first comedian to perform stand-up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

4. He has kids.

Josh is a proud father to a son named Simon and a daughter named Seika. He lives in Denver, Colorado. He was previously married to Yuko Blue.

5. Josh competed on the U.S. Paralympic soccer team.

Josh and the U.S. Paralympic soccer team competed at the 2004 Paralympic Games in Athens, Greece, according to his official website. He also represented the United States and the team in 8 countries.