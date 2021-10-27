Who Is Jordan Craig? 5 Things To Know About Tristan Thompson’s Ex – Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson recently shared a rare snap of daughter True with her half-brother Prince. Here’s everything to know about the young boy’s mom, Jordan Craig.

Unless you’re a Kardashians superfan, you’d be forgiven for not knowing the name Jordan Craig, 30. The gorgeous model is the ex girlfriend of Tristan Thompson, and actually shares a baby with the NBA star. She dated the basketball champ prior to his romance with Khloé Kardashian, meaning baby True Thompson has a half sibling! Here’s everything you need to know about the mother of four-year-old son Prince.

1. Jordan is an Instagram model.

She posts stunning photos of herself, her travels, and also her baby boy. Jordan has incredible fashion sense and is regularly seen frolicking in colorful outfits in all pockets of the world, much to the delight of her 737,000 followers.

2. She shares baby Prince with ex Tristan.

After Jordan and Tristan called off their romance, it was revealed she was pregnant. Despite speculation that there was cheating involved because of the slim timeline, Khloe cleared up the rumors. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship,” she said at the time. “He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point,” she explained “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.” Although Tristan rarely posts about the four year old, he recently shared a pic of his two kids looking like twins. “Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything,” Tristan sweetly wrote in the caption for the post.

3. Jordan was briefly married to rapper Tyga.

In another Kardashian/Jenner clan connection, the model once dated, and even married Tyga before he went on to date a very young Kylie Jenner. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the former bride and groom were married on Sept. 6, 2010, before Tristan and Jordan got together, but they filed for divorce only one month later.

4. She is related to comedian Kevin Hart.

She is cousins with Eniko Parrish, who married Kevin in Aug 2016 after years of dating. Eniko was actually behind the lavish baby shower in which Jordan’s pregnancy was finally revealed. Jordan had sparked rumors she may be expecting after months of not posting anything, which was totally out of character. She eventually posted a glamorous photo of herself with a very pregnant baby belly!

5. She has some interesting taste in food.

Jordan often talks about how much she loves crab legs and lobster. They are beyond her favorite foods, as she constantly posts photos of the seafood delights on her social media accounts. If she can’t find a restaurant nearby that serves up the delicacies, she’s noted that she’ll make long drives just to get them, and has even said she could eat crab legs every day and never get tired of them.