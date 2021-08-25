Who Is John Hughes? – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Learn all about longtime NBC News journalist Kristen Welker’s businessman beau, John Hughes.

Kristen Welker is one busy woman. The 45-year-old is one of NBC News’ most notable journalists, working as the network’s co-chief White House correspondent and as co-anchor of Weekend Today. She also moderated the second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Oct. 2020. Kristen is just as lucky outside of her career in her marriage to husband John Hughes, 51. And just recently, the happy couple expanded their family by welcoming their first child!

So who is John Hughes? From his successful business career to his blissful marriage to Kristen, here is everything you need to know about Kristen’s special hubby.

Kristen Welker and John Hughes

Kristen and John, a marketing executive with Merck, a pharmaceutical company that is based in N.J, started dating in 2014. They got engaged in June 2016 after John popped the question nearby the Lincoln Memorial, and their wedding took place on March 4, 2017 in the Rose Ballroom at The Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. Attendees included Kristen’s journalist pals Kelly O’Donnell, Chuck Todd and Aditi Roy, as well as former Federal Reserve chief Alan Greenspan, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

In June 2021, Kristen and John added a special member of their family: daughter Margot Lane Welker Hughes. The lovebirds welcomed their baby girl via surrogate following Kristen’s years-long struggles with infertility. Kristen announced Margot’s arrival on the Today Show and revealed that her daughter’s first name was a tribute to her grandmother, Margaret, while Lane is a tribute to a family name on John’s side of the family. “Margot is truly the love of our lives,” Kristen said about her first child. “Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it.”

How Did Kristen And John Meet?

Kristen met John in the summer of 2014 when she was in her late 30s. The two were set up by Kristen’s best friend from high school’s mother, and they had their first date in Philly about a block away from the venue that they would later marry at. “I had just about given up on the idea of finding someone,” she told The Philadelphia Enquirer during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, “but we had dinner in Philadelphia, and the rest is sort of history.”

Kristen Welker’s Past Relationships

Little is known about Kristen’s romantic relationships before she met John. She was never legally married, and she’s never openly spoke about past boyfriends she’s had. Given Kristen’s busy schedule as a big-time journalist, it’s likely that dating was not exactly top of priority for her. In fact, Kristen has said that she at times had to blow off John early on in their relationship due to work commitments — but he’s never minded. “I remember thinking to myself, ‘If I can just make her laugh, maybe I’ll have a chance,’ ” John told The New York Times shortly after the couple’s 2017 wedding. And John’s efforts obviously paid off with Kristen. “He allowed me to be me,” the dedicated journalist told the outlet.

Kristen Welker’s Top Moments With Her Husband

While Kristen is in the public eye given her career, John is much more low-key in his daily life. However, the businessman has never been afraid to make some public appearances to support his wife. In April 2021, John surprised Kristen on the Today Show with flowers after she announced their big baby news. “Thank you all for the love and support you have shown throughout the years, and especially today,” John told Kristen’s Today co-anchors.

Moving Forward

Four years into their marriage, Kristen and John are riding high. The couple are each continuing to succeed in their careers, but most importantly they are absolutely loving parenthood. They’ve been spending a ton of time at home with baby Margot, and even indicated in an April 2021 interview that they would like to one day have more children. “It [surrogacy] felt like the right first step,” Kristen said. “But we want to hopefully expand our family even further. We’re open to all of the possibilities.”