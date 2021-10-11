Who Is Jimmie Allen’s Wife? What To Know About Alexis Gale – Hollywood Life

‘DWTS’ celeb Jimmie Allen is happily married to the love of his life, Alexis Gale, and their family is growing! Here’s what you should know about Jimmie Allen’s wife.

It’s no secret that country singer Jimmie Allen, 36, is head over heels in love with his wife, Alexis “Lexi” Gale. Jimmie has opened up on Dancing With the Stars about how supportive Alexis has been through this process. Alexis, who is a nurse, is also pregnant with their second child!

Jimmie and Alexis could welcome their daughter any day now! From their incredible love story to their growing family, HollywoodLife has 5 key things you need to know about Jimmie’s wife.

1. Jimmie and Alexis met in 2019.

Jimmie and Alexis were introduced by Jimmie’s cousin’s wife. Just a few months after they started dating in 2019, Jimmie proposed to Alexis at Walt Disney World on June 15, 2019. They were surrounded by family and friends when Jimmie got down on one knee.

2. Jimmie and Alexis got married in secret.

The couple wed in a private ceremony on June 18, 2020, which also happens to be Jimmie’s birthday. Jimmie and Alexis had a public celebration of their love in May 2021. Their second wedding took place at The Lake House Inn in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, PEOPLE reported.

3. They are expecting another baby.

Jimmie and Alexis welcomed a baby girl, Naomi Bettie Allen, on March 1, 2020. The couple is expecting their second daughter, Zara James Allen, who is due this fall. Jimmie also has a son Aadyn, 7, from a previous relationship.

4. Jimmie says Lexi’s love is unlike anything he’s ever ‘experienced.’

The country singer gushed when he proposed to Alexis that he was so happy to have found the love he’s been writing about. “Her smile melts me, her pure heart challenges me to love better, the way she motivates and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, the way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Jimmie told PEOPLE. “It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

5. Jimmie and Alexis are from the same hometown.