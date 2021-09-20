Who Is Jimmie Allen? Facts About The Country Singer On ‘DWTS’ – Hollywood Life

Country singers have been making a name for themselves on recent seasons of ‘DWTS’, and Jimmie Allen will be representing the genre on season 30!

Jimmie Allen is a contestant on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. Amidst the success of his most recent single “Freedom Was A Highway”, Jimmie will continue to make a name for himself on the hit ABC series, which premieres on Sept. 20. He follows fellow country singers like Lauren Alaina and Jana Kramer, who were previously on the show. Get to know more about Jimmie below!

1. Jimmie Was On ‘American Idol’

Jimmie was a contestant on season 10 of American Idol, which aired in 2011. He got a golden ticket from the judges for his audition, but did not make it past Hollywood Week in the competition. However, he did form a friendship with the season’s eventual winner, Scotty McCreery. It wasn’t until six years later that Jimmie signed his record deal with the Stoney Creek imprint at Broken Bow Records.

2. What Does Jimmie Sing?

Jimmie released his first single, “Best Shot,” in 2018. It reached No. 5 on the US Country Billboard charts, and No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. He followed it up with a second single, “Make Me Want To,” in 2019, which reached No. 7 and No. 1 on the US Country charts and Country Airplay charts, respectively. In 2020, Jimmie teamed up with Noah Cyrus for a duet called “This Is Us.” His debut album, Mercury Lane, came out in 2018, followed by another record, Bettie James Gold Edition in 2021.

3. Jimmie Is An Award Winner

Jimmie won the New Male Artist Award at the 2021 ACM Awards. He was the first Black performer to ever take home this honor. He was nominated for the same honor in 2019, as well as New Artist of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards, as well.

4. Jimmie Is Married

Jimmie was introduced to his now-wife, Alexis Gale, via his cousin’s wife in the spring of 2019. They got engaged that July, and were married in May 2021. “The way she motivates me and supports me is unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Jimmie gushed. “The way she loves me and my son is unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. It feels incredible to find the type of love I’ve been writing songs about all these years!”

5. Jimmie Is A Dad

Together, Jimmie and Alexis have a daughter named Naomi, who was born in March 2020. In June 2021, they confirmed they were expecting their second child together. Jimmie also has a seven-year-old son named Aadyn from a previous relationship.