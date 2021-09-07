Who Is Jessenia Cruz? Facts About The ‘BIP’ Star – Hollywood Life

Things have been going great for Jessenia Cruz and Chris Conran on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but a new arrival looks like she may shake that all up this week!

Jessenia Cruz is at the center of drama on the Sept. 7 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Jessenia kicked off this season by forming a connection with Ivan Hall, and they event went on a one-on-one date. However, when Chris Conran arrived during week two and asked her out, she accepted. Eventually, Jessenia ditched Ivan to pursue Chris.

Things have been going great for the two ever since, but it looks like that’s about to change this week. During the Sept. 7 episode, four new women arrive on the beach, and previews show Chris making out with one of them (Alana Milne). Needless to say, Jessenia isn’t happy by what she sees go down. Ahead of the episode, here’s more to know about Jessenia!

What Happened To Jessenia Cruz On ‘The Bachelor’?

Jessenia was on season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. She found herself at the center of a major feud with MJ Snyder on the show. Jessenia filled Matt in on some comments that MJ was making about some of the other women on the show, and it led to MJ going off on her. During the two-on-one date, Matt sent MJ home and kept Jessenia around. She wound up making it all the way to week 7 of the show, getting eliminated right before hometown dates.

What Does Jessenia Cruz Do?

Jessenia works as a social media marketer in San Antonio, Texas, which is also where she grew up. She’s currently employed as the Social Media Marketing Manager at Sole Proprietor, where she’s worked since Feb. 2020. Before that, she worked at Camilla Crown LLC from 2017 until 2019. Prior to that position, Jessenia was the Social Media Manager for GAL Fashion from Jan. 2016 until March 2017.

Where Did Jessenia Cruz Go To College?

Even during her college years, Jessenia, who is now 27 years old, kept it close to home. She attended the University of Texas at San Antonio and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies, according to her LinkedIn.

Jessenia Cruz Competed In Pageants

Like several Bachelor contestants these days, Jessenia is a former pageant queen. She won the title of Miss El Paso in 2016, according to her ABC bio.

Jessenia Cruz Is Bilingual

Jessenia speaks Spanish and English fluently, according to her LinkedIn. However, she revealed in her ABC Bio that France is the country where she dreams of living for a year.