Who Is Jeanne Cadieu? Everything To Know About Jake Gyllenhaal’s GF – Hollywood Life

Jeanne Cadieu cheered on her boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal, as he was nominated for a ‘Best Actor’ award at the 2021 Tony Awards. Find out more about the 25-year-old model here.

While they may have walked the red carpet separately, Jake Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend, Jeanne Cadieu was there to support the 40-year-old Brokeback Mountain actor at the 2021 Tony Awards on Sunday September 26. Jake rocked a slick pink tuxedo to the award show, where he was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role In A Play for his performance in Sea Wall/A Life. While he didn’t bring home an award, his 25-year-old French girlfriend was still there to show him support, and she looked gorgeous in an orange, plunging gown, via DailyMail. Find out more about Jake’s girlfriend here.

1. Jeanne Is A Model

Jeanne regularly shares photos from some of her work on her Instagram, where she looks absolutely gorgeous. She was originally signed to IMG Models, via W magazine in 2019, but her Instagram bio also says that she’s signed to New York-based modeling agency Elite Model Management.

2. Jeanne Is French

While she lives and studies in the United States, Jeanne is actually originally from France. She occasionally captions her Instagram posts in French, and even though she spends more time in the U.S. the model clearly loves her home as well. In July 2018, she posted a selfie with the caption “Paris, mon amour,” which translates to “Paris, my love.”

3. Jeanne Is An Ivy League Student

Besides being absolutely gorgeous, Jeanne is also very intelligent. Other than Elite, her Instagram bio also shares that she’s a student at Columbia University in New York City. In April 2020, she took to Instagram to explain how much she missed being on-campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Zoom is nice but it ain’t nothing like the real thing. Miss my community [at Columbia]. Stay safe. Stay inside,” she wrote in the caption.

4. Jeanne Supports The Black Lives Matter Movement

In the height of Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s murder, Jeanne posted series of photos of people marching at UCLA with the Black Student Association with signs calling for change and to “Defund the police.” She also shared a link for people to donate to. Other than BLM, Jeanne showed support for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shortly after they were elected in the 2020 election. She shared the announcement that Biden was elected from CNN to her Instagram on the day he was elected, as well as a post celebrating Harris as the first female, Black and South Asian vice president. On Inauguration Day, she posted a photo of the two and announced her excitement. “Feels like the sun just came out in America,” she captioned the post.

5. She’s Been With Jake Since 2018

There were reports that the model and actor got together in December 2018. “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly at the time. While the pair had kept things very private, Jeanne did make a few public appearances at events for her boyfriend’s projects, like the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home and a preview of Sea Wall/A Life on Broadway. The Nightcrawler actor revealed in a 2020 interview with Vogue that he was trying to enjoy his personal life a little more. “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that,” he said.