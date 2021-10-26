Who Is Jamie Skaar? Facts About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant – Hollywood Life

Michelle Young’s journey for love continues on the Oct. 26 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and Jamie Skaar is the lucky guy to get the first one-on-one date of the season.

Jamie Skaar will go on a one-on-one date with Michelle Young on the Oct. 26 episode of The Bachelorette. Before her season even started, Michelle confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she gave Jamie her first one-on-one date of the season, and promised viewers that he’d make a “memorable impression.” Previews for the episode reveal that Jamie shakes things up a little in the house, as well.

In the pre-show clip, Jamie tells Michelle, “There’s been a whole bunch of talk today,” as a narrator reveals in the background, “One of those sparks tells one lie that shakes her trust.” At the time of Jamie’s confession to Michelle, he already has a rose pinned on his chest, which hints that the conversation took place at the cocktail party after she gave him the date rose. We’ll have to see how this pans out for Michelle and Jamie, but for now, learn more about the 32-year-old here.

1. What Does Jamie Do?

Jamie is the CEO and founder of a Biotech company called SanctuAire, based out of Tacoma Washington. He founded the company in March 2020 and boasts that it is “next generation air purification” and “pure air for people that care.” The company’s website reveals that it employs experts to give clients’ homes a health score and “comprehensive medical report that deeply analyzes the indoor quality of a home/business.”

Jame’s LinkedIn also reveals that he founded the company Sol Solutions Today in March 2015, but he realized that it couldn’t operate the same way during the coronavirus pandemic as it previously had. Sol Solutions has a similar purpose to SanctuAire, with the goal of teaching homeowners about how what’s in their home can impact their health and well-being. “Our solution focuses on home health, performance and longevity,” the description reads. “We help homeowners improve indoor air quality, lower and eliminate utility bills, decrease homeowner maintenance costs, increase home values and make a positive impact on climate change.” However, SanctuAire is more about consulting with clients about the specific air quality issues in their homes.

Before finding his own companies, Jamie worked as the Lead Sales Trainer for Smart Energy Today, Inc. from Nov. 2012 until Jan. 2015. He was also an Outside Sales Rep for ZipLocal from Aug. 2011 until Aug. 2012.

2. Where Did Jamie Go To School?

Jamie attended the University of Washington. He graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Cognitive Psychology and Pyscholinguistics. He also spent one year studying abroad at Richmond, the American International University in London, where he majored in International Business.

3. What Is Jamie Looking For In A Partner?

“Jamie has a healthy idea of exactly what he needs in a wife,” the 32-year-old’s ABC bio says. “He is looking for someone to be his partner in this never-ending adventure called life. She should be independent, driven and always ready to head out for dinner at the newest local hot spot. For Jamie, life is about valuing cultural experiences and making memories.” Could Michelle be the one to fit the bill!?

4. Jamie Loves Traveling

Jamie is a world traveler, and isn’t afraid to show up at the airport with no destination in mind. In fact, he revealed in his ABC bio that he actually did JUST that one time, and wound up spending the week in Uruguay without a plan. He also once traveled to Ecuador just to try the chocolate there. Jamie also posts tons of photos on Instagram of his travels, and he credits his mom with giving him the travel bug. “Thank you to my mom for showing me early how big and full of opportunity this world is,” he wrote on Instagram in Dec. 2020.

5. Jamie Is Vocal About Social Issues

Jamie is not afraid to speak up and speak his mind on social media. He has condemned racism on his Instagram page on a number of occasions, and has also stood up for equal rights for women. In June 2020, Jamie opened up about the time he was almost killed when a white man pulled a gun on him when he was just 22 years old. “This older man went to pass me in the bathroom and demanded I step out of the way so he could go by, despite having enough space,” Jamie recalled. “I refused tand told him to go by me. After going to the bathroom we happened to finish at the same time and ran into the same situation. The man stepped back into a shooting stance, reached behind his back for what was a concealed weapon.” The situation ended when two strangers yanked Jamie out of the bathroom before things got “really bad.”