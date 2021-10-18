Who Is Jack Rogan? About The 18-Year-Old Singer On ‘The Voice’ – Hollywood Life

Jack Rogan is one to watch this season on ‘The Voice.’ He already wowed the coaches with his ‘House of the Rising Sun’ audition. Jack’s only 18 years old!

Jack Rogan is just a teenager, but he’s got a voice far beyond his years. His blind audition already has over 1 million views, and he’ll be returning to The Voice stage for his Battle Round performance with Sabrina Dias. If he wins his Battle Round, he’ll move on to the Knockouts.

So, who is Jack Rogan? The Voice marks his first performance on a real stage. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about the young singer.

1. Jack sang ‘House of the Rising Sun’ for his audition.

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend turned their chairs at almost the exact same time while Jack was singing The Animals hit. John told Jack that he loved the “gravity and the beauty” of his tone. Kelly said, “Jack, I love your voice. You got better and better. I heard, like, a little Johnny Cash, there was Ray LaMontagne, you know, that Chris Stapleton vibe. You know, where it’s that voice is just so iconic.” Jack ended up picking John as his coach!

2. He’s from New York.

Jack hails from Rochester, New York. He’s only 18 years old, but he’s already a sophomore in college. He was homeschooled and graduated early.

3. Jack comes from a big family.

Jack is one of 6 kids. Growing up, he was surrounded by music. His older brothers taught him how to play guitar, according to his NBC bio. Later on, Jack discovered singing.

4. Jack previously worked at a nursing home.

His first job was at 14. He worked as a dining server at a nursing home. He began playing the piano and singing to the residents at the nursing home.

5. He’s already released an original song.

The singer made a Spotify account in February 2021 and unveiled his original song “Waiting for Connection…” Just months later, Jack auditioned for The Voice season 21.