Who Is Jack Alcott? About The Actor Playing Dexter’s Son In Revival – Hollywood Life

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is going to include more than one family reunion. Jack Alcott stars as Harrison Morgan, the son Dexter left behind when the original series ended. Here’s what you should know about the breakout star.

Jack Alcott is one of the most important characters of the Dexter revival, Dexter: New Blood. He joins the Dexter universe as Harrison Morgan, the son Dexter abandoned in the 2013 series finale.

Now Harrison is all grown up and looking for his dad. Harrison and Dexter’s father-son relationship is going to be a key aspect of the series, and Jack’s performance is going to be one to watch. So, who is Jack Alcott? Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jack plays the new Harrison.

The last time we saw Harrison Morgan, he was just a baby. Now he’s a teenager! Dexter left him behind when he faked his own death. The role of Harrison was previously played by a number of child actors, including Jadon Wells and twins Luke and Evan Kruntchev. Jack is taking over the role in the revival series.

2. Jack’s other notable role was in ‘The Good Lord Bird.’

Both of Jack’s breakout shows have been Showtime projects. He recently starred Jason Brown in the limited series The Good Lord Bird with Ethan Hawke. Prior to that, Jack played a young Ressler in an episode of The Blacklist and appeared in a number of short films.

3. Jack hadn’t watched ‘Dexter’ before getting cast.

Jack was a little on the young side when Dexter originally aired. “I had never watched an episode of it,” Jack told EW. “I had friends and family members who loved it, but I had never watched a single episode. I barely knew anything about it.”

4. Jack says Harrison has had it ‘rough.’

When Dexter: New Blood begins, it’s been a long time since Dexter and Harrison have seen each other. Jack told EW that Harrison has been “looking” for his father. “What I can say is that Harrison has had a really rough time for the past eight years. Like, it’s not been great. He learns that his dad is not dead and goes to find him,” Jack said.

5. Jack went to school in North Carolina.

Jack attended the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He graduated from the acting program in 2019. He had previously attended The Ensworth School in Tennessee.