Who Is Holly Humberstone? Facts On Singer Opening For Olivia Rodrigo – Hollywood Life

Learn more about British musician Holly Humberstone, who will be among the opening acts of Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour Tour in 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo, 18, will be welcoming several newcomers to the music industry on her 2022 Sour Tour. The seven-time Grammy nominee will be on tour from April 2 to July 7 in North America and Europe, promoting her critically acclaimed debut album. British singer Holly Humberstone is one of the show’s opening acts, along with Gracie Abrams and Baby Queen. Holly, 21, shared the big news on Instagram and said, “So gassed to be going on tour with angel @oliviarodrigo next year. Think I’ll burst with excitement these shows are gonna be the best ever !!!!!!” Below, everything you need to know about Holly.

1. Holly is from England.

Holly was born on December 17, 1999 in Grantham, Lincolnshire in the United Kingdom. She grew up there with her parents and three sisters. After high school, she went to Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts for one year, but then dropped out to move back home, according to the New York Times. From that point, Holly began solely focusing on her music career and commuted to London for gigs.

2. She performed at Glastonbury Festival 2019.

Holly showed off her singing talents at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival on the BBC Introducing stage. The annual concert was held between June 26 and June 30, and featured Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure as the headlining acts, while Kylie Minogue performed in the “legends” slot.

3. Phoebe Bridgers is one of her musical inspirations.

In her August 2020 interview with the NYT, Holly listed Phoebe Bridgers, 27, as her main musical inspiration. She said that Phoebe’s album Punisher, which came out in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, “literally saved” her. Holly also named Bon Iver, Frank Ocean and James Blake as artists that she gravitates towards. In that same interview, which came out ahead of the release of Holly’s debut EP, she admitted that she’s “still trying to figure out what kind of genre I am.”

4. She’s released two EPs.

Holly’s first EP, Falling Asleep at the Wheel, came out on August 14, 2020. It featured her singles “Deep End,” “Falling Asleep at the Wheel,” and “Overkill,” along with the new tracks “Vanilla,” “Drop Dead,” and “Livewire.” She then signed with Interscope Records in the United States and released her second EP, The Walls Are Way Too Thin, on November 12, 2021. That EP features her singles “Haunted House,” “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet,” “Scarlett,” and “Friendly Fire.” After it was released, Holly said on Instagram that she wrote The Walls Are Way Too Thing “about feeling lost.” She added, “I had just moved away from home to London and I was so far away from anything that felt familiar that I just didn’t feel like me anymore. these songs were my only way of making sense of anything and writing them made me feel whole again.”

5. She’ll be on the ‘Sour’ tour for 1 month.

Holly is sure to become a bigger star in the music industry thanks to the Sour Tour. Holly will join Olivia on the 40-date tour for the April 26, 2022 show in New York City. She’ll then travel to Toronto, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Austin, Irving, Phoenix, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Santa Barbara, before making her final performances at the May 24 and May 25 shows in Los Angeles. After the tour news was announced, Olivia commented on Holly’s post and expressed her excitement at having Holly join her for her debut tour. “So stoked u are the best ever,” Olivia said, to which Holly responded, “u are the best can’t wait to cry at ur set every night.”