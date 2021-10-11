Who Is Girl Named Tom? About ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Sibling Trio – Hollywood Life

The trio Girl Named Tom will be hitting the stage for the first Battle Round on the October 11 episode of ‘The Voice.’ Here’s what you need to know about this talented band of siblings.

Girl Named Tom is a group to watch on The Voice season 21. Their amazing audition currently has over 2.2 million views on YouTube, and now the sibling trio is looking ahead to the Battle Round. They’ll be facing off against Kinsey Rose.

So, who is Girl Named Tom? This band is all about family. From their history as a band to how they named their band, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Girl Named Tom.

1. Girl Named Tom got a 4-chair turn.

Girl Named Tom performed the Crosby, Stills & Nash song “Helplessly Hoping” for their blind audition. Kelly Clarkson turned her red chair first, followed by John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Ariana Grande. All 4 coaches raved over the performance, but Girl Named Tom chose Kelly as their coach for season 21.

2. Girl Named Tom consists of 3 siblings.

Girl Named Tom’s members include Caleb Liechty, 26, Joshua Liechty, 24, and Bekah Liechty, 20. They are from Pettisville, Ohio, but currently reside in South Bend, Indiana. As for how they came up with their band name, Bekah explained that her brothers called her “Thomas” when she was a baby.

3. The siblings originally wanted to become doctors.

Things changed for the siblings when their father was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017, according to their NBC bio. Caleb, Joshua, and Bekah decided to spend more time with family and not become doctors. They formed their band in 2019.

4. They’ve traveled all over the country.

The siblings drove their old minivan across the country in their first year as a band, according to their official website. They played 67 shows in 27 cities! Since March 2020, Girl Named Tom has been living in South Bend and working on new material.

5. Girl Named Tom is on social media.

Girl Named Tom has an Instagram page dedicated to the band. All 3 members of the band have their own individual Instagram pages as well.