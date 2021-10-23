Who is Edward Rogers, family scion at the centre of the Rogers storm?

Commanding the helm of the company that Ted Rogers grew to become one of Canada’s three dominant telecoms would be a tough act to follow Photo by Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/File

Article content Way before Edward Rogers, son of Rogers Communications Inc. founder Ted Rogers, triggered a crisis in the company’s leadership last month, his father got him a job at Comcast Corp.

Article content Edward was fresh off completing his Bachelor of Arts at the University of Western Ontario in 1992 and Ted was specific in his instructions to his counterpart, Ralph Roberts, founder of Comcast, according to Bob Brehl, who’s written several biographies on the Rogers dynasty. “He asked them to give Edward all the sh-t jobs because he wanted him to learn from cabling on upwards,” Brehl said in an interview. The architect of the now $30-billion telecom wanted to make sure the scion, Edward, had the chops and grit to follow in his footsteps. Ted said as much in a March 2002 article in the Financial Post. “I don’t think that because a person has the same last name that that means they must be CEO,” the founder said at the time. “They have to earn it.”

Article content The pressure was on for young Edward. Brehl recounted that, one time, Edward had expressed his confusion to his mother, Loretta Rogers, as to why everyone else at Comcast didn’t have to work Saturday nights but he did. Loretta immediately went to Ted, who told her what was really going on. Edward Rogers makes his move Edward Rogers defeats family attempt to limit his voting power Edward Rogers moves to replace five directors after being ousted as telecom’s chair Family friends say that growing up with a father like Ted weighed on Edward, speculating to Caroline Van Hasselt in her 2007 book High Wire Act, Ted Rogers and the Empire that Debt Built, that the pressure contributed to Edward’s stutter. Commanding the helm of the company that Ted grew to become one of Canada’s three dominant telecoms, along with BCE Inc. Telus Communications Inc., would be a tough act to follow, but Edward was thought by many to be the heir apparent to the dynasty.

Article content “I’d certainly say the good money is on Edward assuming that position,” an analyst told the Financial Post in 2003, in reference to the chief executive role. In the late 1990s he worked at Rogers Wireless as the general manager of wireless paging, holding other managing and executive roles through the early 2000s. It wasn’t until 2003 that he took on a bigger role. Edward was appointed president and co-chief executive officer of Rogers Cable at the age of 33 following John Tory’s departure to run for mayor of Toronto. Company observers saw it as the perfect opportunity to put Edward on a path to the CEO office. Brahm Eiley, president of Convergence Consulting Group, suggested in 2003 in the Financial Post that the role would give Edward “invaluable” experience in strategy, management and operations, which some felt he lacked.

Article content Edward too appeared to covet the idea of eventually taking the reins of the company. “I’d like to have a shot at running it,” Edward told Van Hasselt in her book. When Ted died in 2008, however, he tapped Bay Street favourite Nadir Mohammed to take over as chief executive while Edward was to head the family trust that would hold most of the voting shares of the company, as well as shift to the role of vice-president of emerging business and corporate development. Photo by Peter Redman/Financial Post/File Since then, the chief executive’s office has been somewhat of a revolving door, seeing Mohamed and his successor Guy Laurence, who led U.K. Vodafone Group Plc., pass through. The current CEO, Joe Natale, would have been the third CEO the company has seen exit since Ted’s passing, had Edward’s push to unseat him and replace him with CFO Tony Staffieri succeeded.

Article content Phil Lind, the vice chair of the Rogers board, who has publicly backed Edward’s bid to shake up the Rogers board and replace Natale, praised Edward in his biography, Right Hand Man. “Their son, Edward, is looking good as chairman of Rogers Communications Inc.,” Lind said in the book. “I can’t imagine it would be easy being the son of a business titan like Ted, but Edward has acquired tremendous industry experience over the years, and at the board level and elsewhere, it shows.” Outside of business, Edward is known to have other passions. One in particular he shares with his mother is painting. And he leads a bit of a glitzy life with his socialite wife, Suzanne Rogers, with whom he has three children: Chloe, Edward and Jack. Earlier this year, the husband and wife stirred up controversy after Suzanne posted a photo to her Instagram account that showed the couple and their two sons posing with former U.S. president Donald Trump at his Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Florida. Suzanne later issued an apology.

