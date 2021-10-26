Who Is David Vogel? About ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Singer – Hollywood Life

David Vogel is one of the singers to watch on ‘The Voice.’ Ahead of his Knockouts performance, here are 5 key things to know about this swoonworthy singer.

David Vogel will be performing once again during the October 26 episode of The Voice. The 23-year-old be facing off against Ryleigh Plank during the latest round of Knockouts. David will be singing Selena Gomez’s “Lose You To Love Me.”

David’s talents have taken him this far in the competition, and he’s just one step away from The Voice live shows. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 things you need to know about David.

1. David performed an Ariana Grande song in front of her.

David sang Ariana Grande’s “breathin” for his Blind Audition. Ariana turned her chair for him at the last possible second. David put his own spin on the track, something Ari loved. “That was so beautiful. I thought it was a really unique take. I love that you play an instrument too,” she said. “I loved your take on it. I love your tone. I love your style. I’m selfishly very happy I waited ‘til the last second because now you are mine and mine only. I’m very happy about this. I am so excited to hopefully go all the way to the end.”

David moved on to the Battles and faced off with Chavon Rodgers. They performed Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” with David winning the Battle.

2. He is part of the band JADN.

David is a member of the band JADN, along with his brother. The band has an EP that’s out now titled A Futile Attempt. JADN is based out of New York.

3. David comes from a family of musicians.

David’s “biggest inspiration” when it comes to music is his grandmother who attended Manhattan School of Music in the ’50s, according to his NBC bio. After learning how to sing at a young age, David has decided to keep the family tradition alive. In addition to his band, David went to college to study audio engineering.

4. David started writing songs at a young age.

In a 2019 Instagram post, David revealed that he began writing songs when he was 13 or 14. “It was always something I wanted to do but it never came easy to me,” he wrote. “Still doesn’t. I wrote a lot of songs over the years; some really bad ones and some good ones here and there.”

5. He’s on Instagram!

David has an Instagram page with over 21,000 followers. His Instagram bio reads, “Coffee chugged, homies hugged.”