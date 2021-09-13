Who Is Danny Fujikawa? 5 Things To Know About Kate Hudson’s Fiance – Hollywood Life

Kate Hudson is engaged to her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, and fans are dying to know more about him! Learn five important facts about the hot musician who will soon be Kate’s husband!

Kate Hudson, 38, surprised everyone with news that she is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Danny Fujikawa! She took to Instagram on Sept. 13 to share an adorable and cozy photo of the two of them happily standing outside in front of a mountain and water as she placed her hand on his chest and showed off her epic engagement ring. “Let’s go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️,” she captioned the sweet pic, which was met with a lot of congratulatory messages.

Here’s everything you should know about Kate’s soon-to-be husband!

He’s the founder of Lightwave Records.

Danny started Lightwave Records in 2013 with The Delta Mirror front man, Chris Acosta “as a way to release their music on their own terms,” according to the company’s Facebook page. The killer label has released albums like The Delta Mirror’s sophomore venture Better Unsung, as well as Danny’s solo record, Cellophane Castles. They re-released The Shimmies‘ Beloved Enemies, as well as work from Ave Grave.

He’s the singer and guitarist for the band Chief.

Danny sang backing vocals and played guitar for the band Chief, which he formed with his brother, Michael. The folk rock band formed in Santa Monica California in 2008, and released their first EP, “The Castle Is Gone”, that same year. They’re known for songs like “Mighty Proud,” “Breaking Walls”, and “Night And Day”, and have been compared to bands like Coldplay. The band’s first album, Modern Rituals, dropped in 2010. They broke up in 2011 after playing a farewell show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles but in 2012, it was announced that they had reunited.

He shares a daughter with Kate.

Kate and Danny welcomed daughter Rani Rose in 2018. When they get married, he will also become a stepfather to Kate’s other two children, son Ryder, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.

He went to New York University.

Danny went to New York University in New York City. It was there where he met the other members of Chief and started collaborating on music together.

He has a few film credits.

He’s engaged to a movie star, but Danny isn’t exactly trying to be one himself. The rocker has only a handful of IMDb credits to his name, including one listed as the voice on the other end of a phone call in the 2017 movie Scumbag. How did he get that gig?