Who Is Daniella Karagach? Facts About The ‘DWTS’ Winner – Hollywood Life

Daniella Karagach is officially a ‘Dancing With the Stars’ champion! She won season 30 with her partner, Iman Shumpert, on Nov. 22.

The season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars featured Iman Shumpert being awarded the Mirror Ball trophy with his partner, Daniella Karagach. This was only Daniella’s second season as a full-time professional dance on DWTS, and she helped Iman make history by becoming the first NBA star to win the show. Daniella and Iman earned perfect scores for both of their dances in the finale, and beat out frontrunner Jojo Siwa, who was partnered with Jenna Johnson, for the win.

Although Iman started out the season at the bottom of the pack, he continued to show improvement with his dances week after week. He thrived in routines where he was able to do lifts, and Daniella choreographed impressive routines to show off his strengths. It all paid off in the end! Learn more about Daniella with five key facts below:

1. When Did Daniella Start As A ‘DWTS’ Pro?

Daniella made her debut on Dancing With the Stars during season 28 in 2019. She was a member of the troupe during that season alongside Keo Motsepe. During season 29, she was bumped up to a full-time pro, and was partnered with Nelly. Despite the fact that it was only her first season, Daniella made it all the way to the finals with Nelly, and they came in third place, finishing behind Kaitlyn Bristowe (1st) and Nev Schulman (2nd). She then returned for season 30, which is when she won with Iman.

2. Daniella Is Married To A Fellow ‘DWTS’ Pro

Daniella is married to DWTS pro Pasha Pashkov, who is also a pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars. The two met while working as dance partners and started dating in 2010. They tied the knot in 2014. Daniella and Pasha were on season 2 of World of Dance and advanced out of the Qualifiers round, but they were eliminated in the Duels.

Pasha hasn’t had as much luck as Daniella on DWTS. He made his debut as a full-time pro during season 28 with Kate Flannery, and they came in 7th. For season 29, he was paired with Carole Baskin, and they placed 14th. Pasha was with Christine Chiu for season 14 and once again came in 14th place.

3. Daniella Has Toured With Derek Hough

Daniella initially appeared in Derek’s “Natural” music video. After working together, Derek asked Daniella to join him on his Derek Hough Live! tour. The pair’s working connection continued on Dancing With the Stars, as Derek is a judge on the show.

4. Daniella Has ADHD

Daniella couldn’t focus in school so her mom took her to the doctor and she was diagnosed with ADHD, Daniella told Brooklyn Reporter. “I was always moving and they prescribed medication but my mother said, ‘At six years old, my daughter will not take medication,’” Daniella said. “She put me into ballroom dancing and I’ve been in love with it ever since. I started focusing better. I did better in school. It just helped me overall in life.”

5. What Nationality Is Daniella?

Daniella is American and was born in Brooklyn, New York. However her parents were immigrants from the Eastern European country, Moldova. Daniella’s parents divorced a year after she was born and he spent most of her childhood with her mother.