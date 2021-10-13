Who Is Cupcake On ‘The Masked Singer’? All The Clues So Far – Hollywood Life

The Cupcake is one of the sweetest contestants on ‘The Masked Singer’ season 6. So, who is behind the dazzling Cupcake? Here’s what we know so far.

The Cupcake started her journey on The Masked Singer season 6 with a delightful performance of “Heat Wave” by Martha and The Vandellas. From the performance, it’s clear that Cupcake definitely has some stage experience. During the Cupcake’s first clue video, the singer revealed a number of clues about her identity.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been solo. I’m used to sharing the spotlight,” the Cupcake revealed, which could be a clue that she’s in a singing group. The Cupcake also noted that “someone I love just got some news about their health. Food always makes me feel better. Why not dress up like a cupcake to cheer them up? I think this is gonna be so much fun. And if it brightens up their day, that’ll be the icing on the cupcake.”

The clue video also featured a bottle of whiskey and took place in a diner. Cupcake may have also hinted that she was actually supposed to be a duo contestant. “Well, I was supposed to be here with some other sweet things, but now I’m all alone,” the Cupcake said.

The Cupcake costume is bright and totally glamorous. The colorful Cupcake mask covers the celebrity’s body, leaving only Cupcake’s legs poking through. The Cupcake has on a fierce pair of lime green boots.

The Masked Singer season 6 has already unmasked a number of famous celebs so far. The Octopus was the first unmasking of the season, and NBA star Dwight Howard was the man behind the Octopus. Other reveals include Vivica A. Fox as Mother Nature, Toni Braxton as Pufferfish, Tyga as Dalmatian, and Larry the Cable Guy as Baby.

This season is one of the most competitive yet. All the masked celebs will be revealed in due time, including Cupcake. During the October 13 episode, the characters from Group B return for their second performances of the season, and a new wildcard enters the game. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.