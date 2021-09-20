Who Is Cody Rigsby? About The Peloton Instructor On ‘DWTS’ – Hollywood Life

Cody Rigsby is bringing his pep to the ballroom! Here’s what you need to know about the Peloton superstar who is a member of the ‘DWTS’ season 30 cast.

The worlds of Peloton and Dancing With the Stars are colliding with Cody Rigsby. The 34-year-old is one of the new cast members of season 30. Prepare to fall in love with Cody, if you haven’t already.

If you’re not a Peloton fan, you might be asking: who is Cody Rigsby? He is sure to be a standout on DWTS. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Cody.

1. Cody is a Peloton instructor.

Cody has been with Peloton for 7 years. He is currently the cycling director of Peloton. Cody is known for his enthusiastic classes with his “Boo Crew,” which is the name for his Peloton fanbase. He will be the first Peloton instructor to be a cast member on Dancing With the Stars.

2. He worked as a professional dancer in the past.

Cody has worked with some major names in the music industry. He was previously a professional dancer on projects for Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and Pitbull. He also danced for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. He’ll be putting those skills to the test on DWTS!

3. Cody is in a relationship.

Cody is openly gay and dating Andrés Alfaro. Andrés is also a fitness instructor and works for Barry’s Bootcamp. Cody has posted several adorable photos with Andrés on his Instagram page.

4. Cody battled COVID-19.

Cody revealed in February 2021 that he had contracted COVID-19. “Unfortunately I’ve been dealing with COVID-19 for the past two weeks,” he said on his Instagram Story. Cody admitted that he had “never been more sick” in his “entire life.” He added, “It is a very real virus.” Cody has since made a full recovery.

5. He was raised in North Carolina.

Cody was born in California and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He moved to New York after finishing college.