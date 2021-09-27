Who Is Carson Peters? About The 17-Year-Old Singer On ‘The Voice’ – Hollywood Life

Carson Peters makes quite the impression during ‘The Voice’ blind auditions. The 17-year-old sings a Don Williams hit and gets a 4-chair turn from the coaches.

The Voice season 21 blind auditions continue on September 27, and Carson Peters will be taking the stage. The singer is only 17 years old, and the coaches are stunned by his vocals. He’s got country star written all over him!

So, who is Carson Peters? You’re going to be hearing his name a lot over the course of season 21. HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Carson.

1. Carson gets a 4-chair turn.

Carson performs “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams for his audition. John Legend is the first coach to turn his red chair, followed by Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande, and Kelly Clarkson. John and the ladies fight over Carson. Blake says he’s “very impressed” by Carson and thinks he has a lot of paths his music could take him.

2. He’s from Tennessee.

Carson tells the coaches he’s from Piney Flats, Tennessee. When he’s not performing, Carson says he’s just an “ordinary country boy who enjoys baseball, basketball, golf, hunting, riding his four-wheeler and going to church.”

3. He can play the fiddle.

Carson reveals during his blind audition that he started out playing the fiddle, even though he plays the guitar in his debut Voice performance. He was playing in fiddle competitions and performing at musical festivals by the age of 4, according to his website. He says bluegrass music is his “main thing.” He’s actually worked with Ricky Skaggs.

4. Carson went to the CMA Awards.

His first-ever Instagram post in 2018 was to announce that he’d been invited to the CMA Awards. He later posted a red carpet photo of himself on Instagram from his big night out. “Best. Night. Ever. Had such a great time at the 52nd CMA awards!!” he wrote.

5. Carson has his own band.

Carson is part of Carson Peters & Iron Mountain. The band is made up of Carson and Carson’s father, Jamie Peters, as well as Eric Marshall, Ben Marshall, and Austin Tate. The band performs old-time, bluegrass, and gospel music.