Who Is Bretman Rock? Facts About ‘Playboy’s First Gay Male Cover Star – Hollywood Life

Bretman Rock, 23, is making history as Playboy magazine‘s first-ever gay male cover star. The influencer posed for the latest digital issue while wearing the sexy bunny costume made famous by the outlet, including a black strapless bodysuit with a bow tie, white sleeve ends, black tights, black wedged boots, and black bunny ears. He gave fierce looks to the camera while showing off different poses, including one with his arms spread out and one knee up. Check out the pics of the cover HERE!

He gained fame through YouTube & Vine.

Bretman, who is originally from the Philippines, started creating comedy and meme content on the popular social media sites before changing over to vlogs and beauty tutorials. He went viral with a contouring video in 2016 and went on to sign a management contract with ABS-CBN’s Adober Studios, which is a creator network on social media that’s owned by the Philippines’ largest media conglomerate ABS-CBN Corporation.

His social media success led to a MTV reality show.

After playing the role of “The Playboy” in the fourth season of the YouTube Premium web series Escape the Night in 2019, he went on to star in his own reality series, MTV Following: Bretman Rock, on MTV’s official YouTube channel in early 2021. The show focused on his ‘family life’ in Hawaii.

After the MTV series, he was the focus of a documentary series on YouTube Originals called 30 Days With: Bretman Rock, which premiered in June 2021. The show focused on him trying to survive a week in the Hawaiian jungle.

Bretman’s influence has already earned him awards.

He won the Beauty Influencer category at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards and the Breakthrough Social Star category at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Time magazine also named him one of the “30th Most Influential Teens” in 2017 and he was included in Variety‘s 2020 Power of Young Hollywood list.

He was interested in sports at a young age.

After moving from the Philippines to Hawaii at the age of seven, he became interested and took part in sports like baseball, cross-country, soccer, and volleyball. He was also on the track team while attending Campbell High School. His wide range of interests has inspired his fans to follow their passions no matter what they are.

His ‘Playboy’ cover was not his first.

The successful television personality, who is a proud gay member of the LGBTQ+ community, has also graced the cover of Gay Times for its Pride Month issue in June 2019.