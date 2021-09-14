Who Is Brendan Morais? Facts About ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star – Hollywood Life

After being exposed for having a pre-‘Bachelor in Paradise’ relationship with Pieper James, Brendan Morais is getting called out on the Sept. 14 episode.

Brendan Morais kicked off season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise as a hot commodity. He went on a date with Demi Burnett and hit it off with Natasha Parker. All the while, though, there were rumblings that he was already dating a fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Pieper James. He admitted to hanging out with Pieper pre-show, but totally downplayed the status of their relationships.

Once Pieper arrived in Paradise, she went on a date with Brendan, and he totally rejected Natasha, who was, understandably, livid. Brendan and Pieper’s conversations revealed that they had been planning to date only each other on Paradise the entire time, and Brendan admitted to only pursuing Natasha so he could get a rose until Pieper arrived. Now, previews for the Sept. 14 episode reveal that Brendan and Pieper are about to get called out for their actions big-time!

1. What Happened To Brendan On ‘The Bachelorette?’

Brendan was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. He started out the season hoping to find love with Clare Crawley, but when Clare got engaged to Dale Moss after just two weeks, Tayshia Adams was brought in as the new Bachelorette. Tayshia and Brendan totally hit it off, and he even got her first one-on-one date of the season. Brendan then made it all the way to the final three, but was admittedly having doubts about whether or not he was ready to propose.

The feelings of doubt intensified on Brendan and Tayshia’s fantasy suite date. He got the chance to look at engagement and wedding rings with Neil Lane, and realized he could not make this big commitment yet. On the nighttime portion of the date, Brendan decided to leave the show, and he ended things with Tayshia. She wound up getting engaged to Zac Clark, and they’re still together.

2. Brendan Has Been Married Before

During his one-on-one date with Tayshia, Brendan opened up about being married before. “It was a high school sweetheart situation,” Brendan explained, adding that the marriage was when he was in his early 20s. He also vowed that nothing scandalous happened to lead to the relationship ending. “We really fell out of love,” Brendan admitted. “It was definitely hard for me, knowing I had failed to a certain extent.”

Brendan also said he would have tried to stick it out, but his ex not wanting kids was a deal-breaker for him. Luckily, Tayshia was able to relate to a lot of this, as she had also been previously married. Unfortunately, this is also what took a toll on Brendan and Tayshia’s relationship, as being married before made him realize just how serious an engagement at the end of the show would be. He didn’t want to propose again if he wasn’t certain that it would last forever.

3. Brendan Has Dabbled In Modeling & Acting

In addition to his career as a commercial roofer, Brendan has also worked in modeling. He’s modeled for brands like New Balance, and appeared in commercials for Jos A. Bank, Truly Hard Seltzer, Jeep and more. Brendan is represented by NEMG and Maggie Agency for his modeling career.

Brendan has an IMDB page, which confirms that he’s appeared in two shorts, Ace of Spades and Chances, as well the movie Get Rich Free, as well. All three listings are from 2017.

4. Brendan Lost Thousands Of Instagram Followers Amidst ‘BIP’

After Brendan admitted to his Bachelor in Paradise scheme with Pieper, he pissed off a lot of fans of the franchise. He was slammed for coming on the show, and ultimately using the other women there, while already dating someone else. Fans began following him on Instagram in waves to prevent him from getting the fame and exposure that he admittedly wanted from the show. In just one week, he lost nearly more than 70,000 followers on the social media site. Brendan eventually apologized for how he handled the situation, but the drama still has to play out on BIP.

5. Brendan Is A Basketball Coach.

Brendan’s “real passion is coaching his high school’s basketball team,” according to his ABC bio. He’s definitely in good shape, too, which is evident from some of the shirtless pics he’s posted on social media!