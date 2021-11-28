Who Is Bader Shammas? Facts About Lindsay Lohan’s Fiancé – Hollywood Life

Lindsay Lohan is ready to walk down the aisle with Bader Shammas and fans want to know all about the actress’ new fiancé. Find out more on the handsome banker!

Lindsay Lohan is ready to say “I do”! The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday to reveal boyfriend Bader Shammas just popped the question. While showing off her giant sparkler in several snaps of the gorgeous couple, the Mean Girls star wrote, “My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.” As news of the engagement spread, fans were eager to find out everything they could about the handsome financier. Keep reading below for the 411 on Bader!

Bader Is A Banking Whiz

Bader Shammas is a financier who serves as the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, an international wealth management company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He previously worked as an associate at BNP Paribas Wealth Management up until 2017, per Elle.

He Attended College In America

Before he settled in Dubai, Bader earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of South Florida in 2010, according to Elle. Two years later, he received a Bachelor of Science in Finance degree while attending John H. Sykes College of Business, which is affiliated with the University of Tampa.

Bader Has Been Dating Lindsay For Two Years

Although the young couple have kept their relationship relatively private, it has been reported the pair have been seeing each other for almost two years prior to their engagement. “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader is going strong,” a source told The Sun . “She has been with him for about two years now.”

He’s Already Met Lindsay’s Sister Ali

In February 2020, Lindsay shared a snap of herself with a group of friends at a music festival in Dubai. The picture featured her sister, Ali Lohan, Bader, and members of the rock band Bastille. In the since-deleted post, per Elle, Lindsay originally wrote, “@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader such a magical night.”

Papa Lohan Approves Of Him

Michael Lohan appears ready to walk Lindsay down the aisle into the arms of Bader! “Based on what has been released by Lindsay so far, all I’ll say is that I’m so happy for her and Balor, and proud of all she’s doing in life,” the proud papa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “God Bless them.” Even her younger brother, Dakota, approves of the engagement, as he commented on Lindsay’s Instagram announcement, “My best friends!!!”