Who Is Amanda Kloots? Facts About The ‘DWTS’ Star – Hollywood Life

Less than one year after joining ‘The Talk,’ Amanda Kloots is headed to a much different television program — she’ll be on season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars!’

Amanda Kloots, 39, captured the attention of many social media users in 2020 when she shared her experience of dealing with her late husband, Broadway star, Nick Cordero’s, battle with COVID-19. Nick was hospitalized with the coronavirus at the end of March 2020, and dealt with a months-long battle against the virus. He was put on a ventilator and had to have his leg amputated due to a blood clot as a result of infection from the disease. Sadly, he died in July 2020.

Due to the restrictions put in place due to COVID at the time, Amanda was not able to be by her husband’s side amidst his debilitating battle. Fans from all over stood by her as she mourned his loss and began picking up the pieces to continue building her career, while parenting her and Nick’s son. Now, Amanda has been cast as a contestant on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, where she’ll expand her reach even further. Learn more about her below!

1. Amanda & Nick Share A Son, Elvis

Amanda and Nick married in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Elvis. in the summer of 2019. Elvis he turned two on June 10, 2021. In an Instagram post celebrating Elvis being 10-months-old, Amanda revealed that “he was conceived in New Orleans, born in NYC and raised in Laurel Canyon.” She added that their son has “music in his bones,” just like his father.

2. Who Was Amanda Kloots’ First Husband?

Before Nick, Amanda was married to actor David Larsen for seven years. They met while starring in the Broadway show Good Vibrations. Their marriage fell apart during a very difficult time in Amanda’s life when she was 31 years old. At the time, she was starring in the Broadway show Bullets Over Broadway, which was unexpectedly cancelled after just three months.

“To hear ‘The Show is closing’ after only three months stung,” Amanda admitted in 2018. “At the same time, I found my marriage unexpectedly and abruptly ending after seven years. Just six months before, it seemed like everything was about to fall into place. Now, everything was falling apart. Life can definitely throw you some ups and downs, but one thing I’ve learned is how strong you become from the lowest times in your life.”

3. What Does Amanda Kloots Do?

Amanda is a celebrity fitness trainer who specializes in jump rope and dance. “Amanda’s classes are a mix of dance and cross-training with special attention on form and details to create a unique, fun workout that will have you drenched in sweat in minutes!” her official website explains about her fitness method, which is centered around positivity. Amanda also has a business where she sells workout mats and jump ropes and partners with various lifestyle and fitness brands.

Additionally, Amanda is a co-host on The Talk. She made her debut as a guest host on the show in 2020, and was officially announced as a new full-time member of the cast in Jan. 2021.

4. Amanda Is A Former Radio City Rockette & Broadway Dancer

The Ohio native began her career as a professional dancer, who danced with the Radio City Rockettes. She danced for 16 years before she transitioned into fitness. Amanda has danced on Broadway’s Good Vibrations and toured with Monty Python’s Spamalot and many more.

5. Amanda Wrote A Memoir

Amidst the intrigue into her relationship with Nick and what she went through during his coronavirus battle, Amanda penned a memoir to share her story. The book, Live Your Life, was co-authored with her sister and released in June 2021.