Who Is Allison Mack? Facts About NXIVM Sex Cult Member – Hollywood Life

‘Smallville’ actress Allison Mack was given three years and a hefty fine for her involvement with the NXIVM sex cult.

(Update 9/15/21) Allison Mack, 39, began her three-year prison sentence for her involvement with the NXIVM sex-cult on Monday September 13. The former Smallville actress showed up to begin her sentence at the Federal Correction Institute in Dublin, California over two weeks before she was supposed to arrive on September 29, via TMZ. Following her three year sentence, Allison will also be on a supervised release for three more years.

(Update 6/30/21) Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday June 30 for her involvement in the NXIVM cult. The sentencing comes over two years after the actress pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering (including forced labor and extortion) in April 2019. She was also fined $20,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the East District of New York announced on June 30.

(Original) Before being sentenced for her involvement in the NXIVM cult on Wednesday June 30, Allison Mack, 38, penned a heartfelt letter begging for forgiveness. At the time, Allison’s lawyers requested that the former Smallville actress not receive any jail time for her involvement in the cult. In the letter, Allison called her involvement with NXIVM and its leader Keith Raneire, 60, the “biggest mistake and greatest regret of my life,” via Variety. The actress appears to be remorseful for her involvement with the sex cult, but a judge will ultimately decide her fate.

Here’s everything you should know about Allison and her involvement with NXIVM.

Allison Is Most Well-Known For ‘Smallville’

Allison began acting at just seven-years-old and has appeared in many different TV shows throughout her career. Her most recent acting work includes appearing in four episodes of American Odyssey in 2015 and offering her voice to an episode of Lost in Oz in 2016. Despite a variety of parts, Allison is best-known for her role as Chloe Sullivan on the WB series Smallville.

In 2019, her Smallville co-stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, who played Clark Kent and Lex Luthor respectively, spoke about her involvement with NXIVM. Both actors seemed genuinely surprised that Allison had gotten mixed up in the cult. “If it’s true, it’s a tragedy,” Michael said on an episode of the Inside of You podcast.

Allison’s Involvement in NXIVM

Allison has had a laundry list of disturbing accusations brought against her for her involvement with NXIVM. While testifying against the group’s leader, a survivor from the cult said that Allison gave the woman an “assignment” to do “whatever [Keith Raniere] wants you to do.” She’d also allegedly promised Keith that she’d “give up” any children she may have, along with any possessions, to the cult leader.

Despite her disturbing actions within the cult, Allison has seemingly turned a new leaf. Besides her lengthy apology before sentencing, she has made it clear she wants nothing else to do with the cult leader. Former NXIVM publicist Frank Parlato told HollywoodLife in May 2019 that “the spell has been broken for Allison,” and she’s “no longer under Keith’s control.” Actress Sarah Edmondson, another whistleblower and author of the tell-all memoir Scarred, has also said she believes that Allison was set up to take the fall for the cult.

Allison Plead Guilty In April 2019

Long before her sentencing, Allison plead guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and one count of racketeering (including extortion and forced labor). Allison had originally been arrested on charges of sex-trafficking, sex-trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy on April 20, 2018. Despite her lawyers’ request that she not be sentenced to any jail time, the actress may still face up to 40 years in jail for her role in the cult.

Allison Divorced Her Wife In December 2020

Allison was married to actress Nicki Clyne, 37, for three years. Allison married the Battlestar Galatica actress in February 2017, but filed for divorce in December 2020. Nicki wrote a letter defending NXIVM leader Keith Raneire and has said that she felt that her testimony may have helped her ex-wife and the leader, because it would have “countered much of what the prosecution’s witnesses alleged and dismantled the Government’s entire theory about [Dominus Obsequious Sororium],” according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

Allison’s Emotional Apology

Allison penned an emotional letter apologizing for all the harm that she caused as a member of NXIVM. Her lawyers have asked the judge for a light sentencing, as she’s been cooperating in the trial against Keith, according to Variety. “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man,” she wrote in the letter.

Allison continued, saying she felt “shame” for her actions, but remarked that she believes that she’s now a “better, kinder woman.” She also apologized to loved ones that she pushed away during her time in NXIVM, and she wrote that she wants to help those she harmed. “Please know that I am dedicated to spending my life working to mend the hearts I broke and continuing to transform myself into a more loving and compassionate woman,” she said.