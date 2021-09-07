Who Is Alana Milne? Facts About The ‘BIP’ Star – Hollywood Life

Four new women are headed to the beach on the Sept. 7 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ including Alana Milne, who was previously on season 25 of ‘The Bachelor.’

There’s always drama on the horizon when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise, and on the Sept. 7 episode, it will be thanks to the arrival of four new ladies. One of those women is Alana Milne, who can briefly be seen making out with Chris Conran in a preview for the episode. Considering Chris was previously in a relationship with Jessenia Cruz, this new hookup is bound to lead to some tension. Ahead of the episode, get to know more about Alana below!

What Happened To Alana On ‘The Bachelor’?

Alana was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, which was Matt James’ season. The two had a decent connection on night one, and Alana made it past the first rose ceremony. However, that was where her journey came to an end. She was eliminated during week two, ending her time on the show. Because of her limited airtime, viewers didn’t get to know Alana very well on The Bachelor, but she definitely seems like she’ll be part of a a storyline on Bachelor in Paradise!

What Does Alana Do?

Alana works as a photographer at Milne Studio in Toronto, Canada. The studio is a resource for actors in Canada who want to jumpstart their career, with acting classes and more provided. Alana’s job is as the resident headshot photographer. She also runs the program’s graphic design team and works directly with students as the head of student relations. Plus, she assists with instruction sometimes and helps plan events for the company.

Where Did Alana Go To School?

Alana actually decided to forego the general college experience. Rather than attend a university in Canada or the United States, she moved to Europe and enrolled in various programs throughout the continent. “She calls this decision her greatest accomplishment yet because it took her on a journey of self-discovery and exploration that really shaped her into the independent woman she is today,” her Bachelor bio revealed.

Alana Is Very Charitable

In Alana’s Instagram bio, she has a list of links to donate to various good causes. From food banks to domestic violence shelters and more, Alana supports a number of organizations.

What Are Alana’s Hobbies?

Alana’s Bachelor bio reveals that her favorite pastimes are “sipping bubbles at local wineries, painting or cooking.” She wants to find a man who can enjoy these “simple pleasures” with her.