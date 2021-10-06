WHO experts back using malaria vaccine on African children By Reuters

The recommendation is for RTS,S, or Mosquirix, a vaccine developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:). It was jointly announced in Geneva by the WHO’s top advisory bodies for malaria and immunization, the Malaria Policy Advisory Group and the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation.

NAIROBI/DAKAR (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday the only approved vaccine against malaria should be widely used on African children, potentially a major advance against a disease that kills hundreds of thousands of people annually.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.