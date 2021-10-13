WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine sharing to make mass coverage ‘reality’ By Reuters

(Reuters) – World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday urged countries and companies controlling the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to prioritise supply to the vaccine sharing programme COVAX in order to meet vaccination targets.
“We’re working with leaders to support the prioritisation and planning that’s needed to make 40% coverage a reality with aggressive and ambitious action,” he said at a media briefing.
