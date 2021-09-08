Who Are They? – Hollywood Life

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ alum Kim Zolciak has six children who have grown up before our eyes! Here’s everything to know about her kids.

Kim Zolciak was a single mother of two when she met her husband Kroy Biermann. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is now a mom to six adorable kids, who have all grown up before our eyes on the family’s spin-off series Don’t Be Tardy. The reality star and the former NFL player have welcomed four children together: Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kaia and Kane. The athlete also legally adopted Kim’s two daughters from previous relationships: Brielle and Ariana. The proud mom recently gushed over her husband during an interview with HollywoodLife, saying she was “blessed” to have him in her life. “I mean, I still kind of sometimes feel like a newlywed,” she revealed. Here’s everything you need to know about her family!

Brielle Biermann

Brielle Biermann, 24, is Kim’s eldest child. The identity of her father has never been revealed publicly, however she was later adopted by her step-dad when she was a teenager. The former Atlanta Falcons player offered rings to both Brielle and her younger sister Ariana when he married their mom in 2011, and he officially began the process to adopt them the following year. “We’ve talked about this for a very long time, but it’s finally coming to fruition,” Kim said of the adoption in a Season 2 episode of Don’t Be Tardy. “Sign the papers, the dads will get served, hopefully sign off, and we can just move forward and it’s smooth sailing.”

Her eldest daughter has since referred to Kroy as her dad, even calling him, “the most amazing father & man I’ll ever know.” In a birthday tribute to him, she added, “I couldn’t imagine a life without your hardworking, selfless, loving, caring self! I’m so proud of you and all you’ve accomplished. Love love you dad!”

Since appearing on TV screens as a pre-teen, she has broken out of her family’s shadow and made a name for herself as a social influencer. In 2019 episodes of the family’s reality show, she revealed, “This season, I’m dating; I’m going on lunch dates or dinner dates, nothing crazy … You’ll see me make a move out of the house and kind of how that plays out. And you’ll see which parent — which may kind of surprise you guys — is most upset about it.”

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has also been opened about getting lip injections, but revealed in 2021 that she hasn’t had any other surgical work done. While Brielle is often called out for her “changing face,” she’s said that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery to achieve her look. “[People] don’t realize that you look different when you’re ten years old to 24,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in May. “I hope I look f***ing different, alright!?”

Ariana Biermann

Ariana Biermann, 19, is the second eldest child of Kim. Although she was legally adopted by her step-dad, Ariana’s biological dad is Daniel Toce, whom her mom was married to from 2001 to 2003. Much like her big sis, Ariana has stepped into her own spotlight on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers. Nevertheless, she isn’t totally immune from trolls. In early 2021, she shut down rumors of having liposuction and revealing some of her beauty and fitness secrets. After one follower asked if she had “liposuction” or “a tummy tuck,” she wrote, “NOPE JUST WORKED MY A** OFF.”

“Did you get your lips done?” another follower asked, referring to lip fillers. “SURE DID 🙂 AND I F***ING LOVE THEM. BEST THING I EVER DID,” she responded along with an emoji face surrounded by hearts. “Do you have jaw filler?” another asked before she replied with “LOL NO.”

Kroy Jr. Biermann

Kim and Kroy’s eldest son, who was born in 2011, was named after his dad. Kroy Jr, 10, is referred to by his family as “KJ”, and his proud mom regularly shares sweet snaps of the pair. When he celebrated his sixth birthday, she took to Instagram, writing, “I love you to the moon and back a bazillion times. You taught me the love between a mother and a son is indescribable. You amaze me daily!”

Kash Biermann

Kim welcomed Kash, her second son with Kroy, in 2012. The adorable little boy was a fixture in the family’s happy snaps, however Kash’s name was in the headlines in April 2017 after a dog bit him, nearly blinding him. The terrifying incident left him in the hospital for multiple days with a scratch that was just one millimeter away from his eye. In 2020, Kim revealed her son had undergone reconstructive face surgery.

“Kash is such a trooper the toughest, bravest little boy I have ever met,” she wrote at the time. “Last month Kash had reconstructive surgery from the dog bite 3 years ago. We knew the night of the bite/surgery that he most likely would need another surgery in the future to correct the injury … I’ll never forget that day as long as I live and as much as we thought we ‘put it in the back of our minds’ when Kash came out of surgery this time it hit Kroy and I pretty hard.”

Kim noted that the family had a tough few days amid the recovery process after the surgery. “Kroy and I cried many many times along side Kash. We sat in the plastic surgeons parking lot (only one parent could go in and I knew Kroy could handle it better than me) but when Kash/Kroy came out and sat in the backseat with Kash on his lap and tears streamed down both their faces,” she told her followers. “I could barely breathe.” Three days after his surgery, Kim said that Kash woke up and told her, “Mom I feel great!”.

Kaia & Kane Biermann

The couple welcomed twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren in November 2013, with their daughter arriving just ahead of her twin brother. The twins took Kim from a mother-of-four to a mother-of-six, and she revealed Kaia was named after a psychic named Rose. “She [Rose] is like a grandma to me and has been a huge part of my life for 13 plus [years],” Kim revealed. “Also the twins were born on Rose’s birthday.” Her son was named “Ren after my OBGYN who has delivered 5 of the 6 kiddos,” Kim added. He “has also been a big part of my life for 12 [years] and we simply adore him.” In her birth announcement at the time, Kim wrote, “Guess what?!! The TWINS have arrived! We welcomed first a baby GIRL and second a handsome little BOY! They are both healthy and Kroy and I are so thankful!” Too cute!