Who Are The Eternals? Everything You Need To Know – Hollywood Life

‘Eternals’ is the newest Marvel movie hitting theaters on November 5. This film will introduce 10 new characters into the MCU. HollywoodLife has rounded up the key things you need to know about Sersi, Thena, and more.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting even bigger. Eternals, directed by Chloé Zhao, will be released in theaters on November 5, giving us our first glimpse at the group of characters who are a god-life cosmic race created by Celestials. They have been tasked with taking down Deviants for thousands of years.

Fans will meet 10 Eternals in the new film. From who’s playing which Eternal to the individual powers they possess, HollywoodLife is breaking down everything you need to know about these new superheroes.

Sersi

Sersi is played by Gemma Chan in Eternals. Sersi’s strongest power is that she can manipulate matter. In the trailer, we see Sersi transform a city bus into rose petals with her hands. If you assess Sersi’s abilities in the Marvel comics, she ranks as the strongest Eternal. In Eternals, Sersi is also caught up in a love triangle between Ikaris, a fellow Eternal, and Dane Whitman, who later becomes Black Knight. Dane is played by Kit Harington.

Thena

Thena is played by Angelina Jolie in Eternals. Thena is by far the most skilled fighter of the Eternals. She is nearly impossible to defeat in battle. Thena’s weapon of choice is a golden spear, which is created through energy manipulation. Angelina calls Thena the “goddess of war.” She notes that Thena can “manifest different weapons.” However, Thena does have her struggles in Eternals.

“Thena is like a soldier who is affected by the memories of battle and has PTSD or moral injury to live with,” Angelina said about the character, according to The Direct. “Thena just assumes that a fight’s coming at her rather than care and kindness. So she’s quite wired, and a lot of her struggle is just holding on to her mind and her center and her peace. I understand her, and how she feels.”

Ajak

Ajak is played by Salma Hayek. Ajak is the leader of the Eternals. Her main power is that she is able to heal both humans and Eternals. She can also directly communicate with the Celestials and expresses their messages to the rest of the Eternals.

Ikaris

Ikaris is played by Richard Madden in Eternals. Richard calls Ikaris the “loyal soldier” of the Eternals. Ikaris can project cosmic energy beams from his eyes. He also possesses incredible strength and can fly. He’s been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Sersi for thousands of years.

Kingo

Kingo is played by Kumail Nanjiani in Eternals. He has the power to project cosmic energy blasts from his hands. Kumail describes Kingo as a “little self-involved.” When he’s not saving the world, he’s a Bollywood star.

Kumail underwent a major physical transformation to play Kingo. “If I’m playing the first South Asian superhero, I want to look like someone who can take on Thor or Captain America, or any of those people,” Kumail told GQ.

Sprite

Sprite is played by Lia McHugh. Sprite can create amazing illusions. In the film, Sprite is 13 years old and has been that way for thousands of years. She’s unable to physically age as an Eternal.

Druig

Druig is played by Barry Keoghan in Eternals. Druig’s main power is mind control. “He stands up for what he believes and that there shouldn’t be violence,” Barry says of his character.

Makkari

Makkari is played by Lauren Ridloff in Eternals. She possesses incredible speed. Makkari’s debut marks the first deaf superhero to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s also a close bond between Makkari and Druig in the film.

“I think the relationship between Makkari and Druig really comes to a surprise for actually several people here on stage because within the script, it wasn’t really something that was so apparent,” Lauren said in a press conference, according to SlashFilm.com. “But Chloe, under her brilliant direction, wanted us to imply that there was a lot more to Druig and Makkari. And I feel like that what actually brought them together is, like you said, they’re both very impatient and they both have a lot of power. They’re very powerful individuals and they’re told to hold back, to hold themselves back.”

Phastos

Phastos is played by Brian Tyree Henry in Eternals. Phastos can “assemble anything out of any kind of technology.” He is a genius and a master inventor. He can also create cosmic energy beams with his hands.

In the film, Phastos has a husband, Henry, and son, Jack. The character makes history as the MCU’s first gay superhero. Phastos and his husband, played by Haaz Sleiman, will share a kiss in Eternals, marking the first gay kiss in the MCU.

Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh is played by Don Lee in Eternals. “He’s a protector,” Don says. His specialty is a “strong punch.” Gilgamesh possesses superhuman strength. He’s also close with Thena.