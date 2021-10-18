Whitney’s Boyfriend Bails On Her – Preview – Hollywood Life

Whitney Way Thore is devastated when her French boyfriend backs out of their planned trip in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life.’

Whitney Way Thore breaks the bad news about her new boyfriend to friends Ashley and Heather when they arrive in Maine in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 19 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. When Ashley asks Whitney if she’s excited about this getaway, an emotional Whitney responds in this EXCLUSIVE preview, Whitney says, “I wish I was.”

Whitney reveals that she got a voicemail from her French boyfriend just before she got on the plane. “He’s not coming,” Whitney reveals. “He said, ‘Don’t take this personally. I’ll talk to you later, but I’m not going to make it.’”

Whitney is very bummed that he bailed at the last minute. She hasn’t replied to his message yet and starts to tear up when talking about it. Ashley and Heather know that this is not a great sign from her new boyfriend.

“I know exactly what it feels like to be stood up and that’s what’s happening,” Ashley says about Whitney. “And on this huge occasion with all these expectations, so maybe it was just too much for him. Maybe it was just overwhelming, and I can understand that. What I can’t understand is doing it at the last minute. I can just feel Whitney’s disappointment. If I were her right now, I’d be devastated too.”

For Whitney, she knows that she has to be honest with herself about this situation. “It’s clear to me that it’s absolutely personal,” Whitney says. “It’s me and I think if I let myself believe anything different or even imagine any other possibility, I would just be being really naive and stupid. And I already feel stupid enough. That’s why I don’t even know if I have anything left to say to him. I mean, what do you say?” My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.