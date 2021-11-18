Whitney Port Confirms Her Recent Pregnancy Loss

She shared the update with her followers on Instagram yesterday.
The Hills star, who welcomed her first child, Sonny Sanford Rosenman, with Tim in 2017, posted a message on Instagram yesterday confirming their loss.
“I’m so sad to say this, and some of you may have watched on our latest YouTube episode, but we lost the baby,” Whitney wrote. As the television personality explained, she and Tim received the news one day earlier.
“I don’t even know what to say here,” she continued, adding, “I recorded a full on verbal diary of all my thoughts and emotions last night that I’ll put out on my podcast next week.”
Whitney’s message concluded with words of support for others who’ve experienced pregnancy loss. “Sending all my love to those of you dealing with this right now,” she wrote. “And I don’t want to be insensitive by making light of it, but glass half full- I don’t physically feel like complete shit anymore.”
Whitney has been candid with her followers about having had multiple miscarriages in just a few years. When she and Tim announced her pregnancy on YouTube at the beginning of November, Whitney shared that it was “likely another unhealthy pregnancy.”
“I’m currently 7 weeks pregnant, which is supposed to be obviously really exciting, and it has been up until yesterday,” Whitney said in the video, before explaining that a recent visit with her doctor raised some health concerns.
Whitney’s in our thoughts today.