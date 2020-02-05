Whitney Cummings has a very important public service announcement about Valentine's gifts

VALERIE MACON / AFP through Getty Images
Do not fear Whitney Cummings It's here to make sure you have the perfect Valentine's Day!
The hilarious comedian stopped The Kelly Clarkson show this week to sit with Kelly Clarkson And share your thoughts on how people across the country can make sure they don't ruin their Valentines Day. Yes, he is talking mainly with men! "Valentine's day is coming very soon," he shared. "I feel like the boys ruin it every year." He joked before pointing to some men in the crowd to know exactly who he was talking to.
"So I have some ideas for the guys who are watching the show that want some advice," he said before being surprised by the band that was trying to provide backup music for its time. After a hilariously awkward recovery, the funny woman continued with her Christmas tips and tricks for the public.
"Tips for the boys. You are ready knob in the back," he joked with a male audience member in the crowd. "If you buy ladies a gift for Valentine's Day, get a gift card. I know, it's impersonal. Get a gift card. I promise you, I promise you, it will be a minor fight than buying something wrong Size."
Your next advice will probably help prevent many relationships from ending this year. "If you are buying something for your girlfriend of two or more years and decide to buy her jewelry, that is not an engagement ring, I suggest you give that jeweler with a helmet, because you are about to suffer a concussion, sir,quot; God, speed. "
Good luck to all the happy couples this Valentine's Day!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.