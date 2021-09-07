White House: U.S. states to decide whether to extend lapsed jobless benefits

Article content WASHINGTON — Local officials who want to extend enhanced unemployment benefits can do so, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the administration and U.S. Congress allowed a program to lapse which had boosted payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. Programs providing up to $300 extra a week to millions of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic ended on Monday as the U.S. celebrated Labor Day. Benefits were also available for people who normally do not qualify for state unemployment money, with checks going to those without jobs for an extended period of time and to “gig workers” who perform on-demand services, including as drivers, delivering groceries or providing childcare. Those people will be cut off entirely.

Article content White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there are other options available for states to extend benefits to people in need. “The message to these individuals is we’re going to continue to have your back,” she said. The funding for extra jobless benefits had been provided as an economic stimulus measure in a series of bills following the COVID-19 pandemic, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in March by Biden and his fellow Democrats. The administration never pushed for a nationwide extension. Psaki said the White House would “continue to work with states where you’re living to help them implement programs, including the distribution of the American Rescue Plan funding, so that you can get the assistance you need.”