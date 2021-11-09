White House: U.S. is not considering shutting down Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline

Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House said on Tuesday it is not contemplating shutting down Enbridge Inc’s Line 5 pipeline after Canada last month invoked a 1977 treaty with the United States to trigger bilateral negotiations over it.

Line 5 is at the center of a long-running environmental dispute between Calgary-based Enbridge and the state of Michigan that has embroiled the Canadian and U.S. governments.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Jeff Mason and Nia Williams; Editing by Chris Reese)