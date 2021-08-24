Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content WASHINGTON — The White House is hosting an event on Wednesday that will bring together America’s largest technology companies for a discussion about cybersecurity challenges following a raft of high-profile hacking incidents earlier this year, people familiar with the event told Reuters. The event comes as Congress weighs new legislation concerning data breach notification laws and cybersecurity insurance industry regulation, historically viewed as two of the most consequential policy areas within the field.

Article content The guest list includes Amazon.com Inc CEO Andy Jassy, Apple Inc CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft Corp CEO Satya Nadella and IBM’s chief executive, Arvind Krishna, according to two people familiar with the event. Another said the topics of discussion will include ransomware, critical infrastructure, supply chain security, cybersecurity education and data breach insurance policy. Executives for energy utility firm Southern Co and financial giant JPMorgan Chase & Co are also expected to attend the event, Bloomberg previously reported. One of the people familiar with the event said they expect the participating companies to make public commitments toward better IT security measures and for additional workforce training.