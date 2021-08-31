White House taking steps to create, sell 100,000 affordable homes By Reuters

By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is taking steps to create and sell 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds and authorities, a White House official said on Tuesday.
The moves, to be announced on Wednesday, will focus on boosting home sales to individuals and non-profit organizations, while limiting sales to large investors, who scooped up one in six homes sold in the second quarter, the official said.
