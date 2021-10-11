White House stands by calls for OPEC+ to do more on oil prices -official By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to “do more” to support the global economic recovery, an official said on Monday as crude prices hit multi-year peaks.
The administration official said they are closely monitoring the cost of oil and gasoline and are “using every tool at our disposal to address anti-competitive practices in U.S. and global energy markets to ensure reliable and stable energy markets.” They have raised the concern at a senior level with several members of the OPEC+ alliance, according to the official.
