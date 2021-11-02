White House sends top bank regulator nominee to Senate

Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House announced on Tuesday it had officially sent the nomination of Saule Omarova to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to the Senate for consideration.

The move confirms the White House is moving forward with the pick despite extreme opposition to the academic from the banking industry.

Omarova, a financial regulation professor at Cornell Law School, has faced persistent and vocal opposition from banks since her nomination was announced in September. If confirmed, she would play a prominent role in directly overseeing the nation’s largest banks.