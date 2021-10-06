White House says reforms should happen given concerns about Facebook By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House said more needs to be done and reforms should happen given privacy and trust concerns raised about Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:).
White House press secretary Jen Psaki made the comments a day after former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified before Congress about concerns that the social media company harms children’s mental health and stokes divisions.
Facebook has denied wrongdoing.
