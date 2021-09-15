White House says ongoing discussion with China on Biden, Xi engagement By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (L) inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lintao Zhang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Wednesday said there was an ongoing discussion with Chinese leaders about future engagement by President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Biden on Tuesday denied a media report https://www.reuters.com/world/biden-failed-secure-summit-with-chinas-xi-call-last-week-ft-2021-09-14 that his Chinese counterpart had turned down an offer from Biden for a face-to-face meeting during their phone call last week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders had discussed how to continue their communications, but the initial report was not accurate. “What’s accurate is there is an ongoing discussion with the Chinese leaders about what the next step should be about engagement on a leader-to-leader level.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR