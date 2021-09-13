White House says it remains prepared to engage with North Korea By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a media briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein



ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday the United States remains prepared to engage with North Korea, after Pyongyang reportedly carried out successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend.

“Our position has not changed when it comes to North Korea, we remain prepared to engage,” she said.

The missiles are “a strategic weapon of great significance” and flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country’s territorial waters during the tests on Saturday and Sunday, North Korean state media KCNA said. https://reut.rs/3ntR34r