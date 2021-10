Article content

WASHINGTON — The White House said on Monday it was working with local governments to contain the oil spill off the coast of southern California.

“We are certainly monitoring the oil spill,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said. “We’re working collaboratively with state and local partners to address efforts to finally contain this spill and assess impact and address potential causes.” (Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler)