White House says it is encouraging state, local COVID vaccine mandates By Reuters

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) – The White House is advocating for state and local leaders to mandate coronavirus vaccinations, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Tuesday.
“We’re encouraging everyone…from the private and public sector to take actions to require vaccination,” she said, when asked if the White House was encouraging states to enact their own vaccine mandates.
