White House says Biden has yet to make a decision about new FDA commissioner By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden has yet to make a final decision on who to nominate to lead the Food and Drug administration.

Multiple media reports have said Biden is focusing on former FDA commissioner Robert Califf, but Psaki said “not yet” when asked if the president has made a final decision.

“We are certainly eager to do this in short order,” Psaki noted.

