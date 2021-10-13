White House reaches out to U.S. oil-and-gas companies about rising fuel costs -sources

Article content

The White House has been speaking with U.S. oil and gas producers in recent days about how the industry can help bring down rising fuel costs, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Energy costs are rising worldwide, in some cases leading to shortages in major economies like China and India. In the United States, the average retail cost of a gallon of gas is at a seven-year high, and winter fuel costs are expected to surge, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Ron Bousso and David French; Editing by Howard Goller)