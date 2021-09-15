White House plans ‘new system’ for international travel By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Wednesday the United States is a developing a “new system for international travel” that will include new strong mitigation procedures like contact tracing.
Zients told the U.S. Travel and Tourism Advisory Board Wednesday the administration does not plan to immediately relax any travel restrictions because of COVID-19 Delta variant cases. “We are exploring considering vaccination requirements for foreign nationals traveling to the United States,” Zients said.
